Old Mutual (OML) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OML) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.73) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OML. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.59) price objective (up previously from GBX 260 ($3.46)) on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Mutual has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.19).

Old Mutual opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.87) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Old Mutual has a one year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 259.60 ($3.46).

Old Mutual (LON:OML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 22.40 ($0.30) by GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Old Mutual had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of GBX 422.50 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Zoe Cruz sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £88,320 ($117,587.54). Also, insider Ingrid Johnson bought 40,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £99,294.66 ($132,198.99).

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual plc provides financial services to retail and corporate customers worldwide. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

