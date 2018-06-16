Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Director Sells $846,400.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Arnold L. Steiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,234.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Old Republic International opened at $21.05 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.26. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 158,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

