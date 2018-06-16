KeyCorp Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $68.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price dropped by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.45% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened at $75.10 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $558,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,932.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $920,130.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $1,716,806 over the last three months. 20.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,331,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,388.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 726,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 677,530 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 519,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after buying an additional 372,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,057,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,567,000 after purchasing an additional 179,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

