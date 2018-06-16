Omicron Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:OMC)

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Omicron coin can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omicron has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Omicron has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.01473520 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007674 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014832 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018657 BTC.

About Omicron

Omicron is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official website is delta.investments. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Omicron Coin Trading

Omicron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omicron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omicron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

