Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,460 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Omnicell worth $28,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell traded up $0.85, reaching $51.80, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 390,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,187. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.49 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 9,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $453,268.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Gene Seim sold 15,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $751,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,594. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

