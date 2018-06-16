Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,744 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell traded up $0.85, hitting $51.80, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 390,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $33,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 9,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $453,268.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,002.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,594. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

