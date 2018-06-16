Craig Hallum Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $31.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, June 5th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 126,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $3,294,608.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,507 shares in the company, valued at $17,309,837.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,919,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,107,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,546,549.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

