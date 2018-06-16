ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $119,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,352,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,440,000 after buying an additional 3,549,791 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,384,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,089,000 after buying an additional 888,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,797,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,806,000 after buying an additional 641,764 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 4,626,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,453,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,508,000 after buying an additional 167,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK traded down $0.10, hitting $68.45, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 2,173,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,788. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 180.68%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

