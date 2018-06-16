ONEX (ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ONEX from C$103.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ONEX from C$107.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$105.00.

ONEX stock opened at C$94.14 on Friday. ONEX has a one year low of C$85.60 and a one year high of C$106.05.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

