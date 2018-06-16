Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $391.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Onix has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Onix has a total market capitalization of $729,762.00 and approximately $391.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051574 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001062 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Onix

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,162,480 coins and its circulating supply is 107,115,803 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

