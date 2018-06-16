Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44,030 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $994,326.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $994,326.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $302,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,625.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,110 shares of company stock worth $2,118,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern traded up $1.19, reaching $154.66, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,476,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,746. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $158.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.52.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.