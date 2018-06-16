American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 6,749 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Ooma worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 879,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 627,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 289,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. analysts forecast that Ooma Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 7,200 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $75,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 158,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,558.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,186 shares of company stock worth $577,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ooma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

