Opes Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Opes Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 199,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,163. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $328.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

