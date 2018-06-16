InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INWK. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INWK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 222,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

