Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,414,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,812,000 after purchasing an additional 727,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,728,416,000 after buying an additional 463,656 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $78,823,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,076,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,508,000 after buying an additional 246,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,314,000 after buying an additional 199,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Biogen traded down $0.65, hitting $305.03, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,724. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $370.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 23.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 48,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.91 per share, with a total value of $12,955,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,927.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $423.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.18.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

