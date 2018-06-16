Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $201,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegiant Travel traded down $0.10, hitting $149.45, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 213,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.06. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $425.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

In related news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.49.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

