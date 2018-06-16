Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 110.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 9,693,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WPX Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 15,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,673.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,067.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

