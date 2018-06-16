Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. MED upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Wix.Com opened at $103.75 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.85.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.74 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 376.10%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1,195.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 41,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 2,633.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 326,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

