Oppenheimer Raises Cellectis (CLLS) Price Target to $44.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Cellectis to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cellectis opened at $30.48 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 37.45% and a negative net margin of 337.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $4,422,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $10,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

