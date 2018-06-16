Opus One Day Volume Reaches $2,562.00 (CRYPTO:OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Opus has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $2,562.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00586416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00243787 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00095462 BTC.

About Opus

Opus launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

