Orbital ATK (OA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

OA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $202,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orbital ATK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Orbital ATK by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orbital ATK by 966.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 56,284 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Orbital ATK by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 241,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in Orbital ATK in the 1st quarter valued at $13,924,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orbital ATK traded up $0.66, hitting $134.50, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,365,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,826. Orbital ATK has a twelve month low of $95.84 and a twelve month high of $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Orbital ATK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Orbital ATK will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Orbital ATK’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

