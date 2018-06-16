Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Holdings Trimmed by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Littelfuse worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 60.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 564,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,525,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Littelfuse by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,380,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $234.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.91 and a fifty-two week high of $235.22.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $417.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.75.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $723,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $923,712.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,487 shares of company stock worth $4,909,006. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

