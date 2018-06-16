WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Holdings Trimmed by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of WellCare Health Plans worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCG. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 106.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 358,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,359,000 after purchasing an additional 184,819 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 94.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.44.

WellCare Health Plans opened at $240.29 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.25 and a 12-month high of $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

