Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Issue Not Available Dividend of $0.03

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced a Not Available dividend on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Origin Bancorp traded down $0.13, reaching $40.75, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 246,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,823. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

In related news, insider Fred Ronnie Myrick purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Drake D. Mills purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $430,270 over the last three months.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBNK. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

There is no company description available for Origin Bancorp Inc

