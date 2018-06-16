Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

In other news, Chairman Drake D. Mills acquired 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pbra, Llc sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $21,343,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $430,270 over the last quarter.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

There is no company description available for Origin Bancorp Inc

