Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Energy Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.5006386950086 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Orion Energy Systems opened at $1.07 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,468.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William T. Hull bought 39,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 135,600 shares of company stock worth $120,667. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

