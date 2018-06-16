Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research set a $35.00 target price on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Orion Engineered Carbons traded down $0.20, hitting $33.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 415,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

