Critical Analysis: Oshkosh (OSK) and General Motors (GM)

General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Oshkosh pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. General Motors pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oshkosh pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oshkosh has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for General Motors and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 2 9 11 0 2.41 Oshkosh 0 4 9 0 2.69

General Motors presently has a consensus price target of $47.30, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $94.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Oshkosh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than General Motors.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors -3.76% 23.03% 4.11% Oshkosh 5.21% 18.63% 8.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Motors and Oshkosh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $145.59 billion 0.43 -$3.86 billion $6.62 6.63 Oshkosh $6.83 billion 0.78 $285.60 million $4.25 16.94

Oshkosh has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Motors. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oshkosh beats General Motors on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells cars, trucks, and crossovers to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions, as well as information technology services. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides severe-duty, and heavy-and medium-payload tactical trucks for the department of defense, such as hauling tanks, missile systems, ammunition, fuel, troops, and cargo for combat units and light-payload tactical vehicles. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial fire apparatus; and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides snow removal vehicles; broadcast and communication vehicles comprising electronic field production trailers, and satellite and electronic news gathering vehicles; and command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers, portable and stationary concrete batch plants and vehicle components, and refuse collection vehicles to concrete ready-mix and waste services industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.