OSI Systems (OSIS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of OSI Systems opened at $77.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. OSI Systems has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $96.64.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.18 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 862,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after buying an additional 291,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after buying an additional 206,089 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,140,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,439,000 after buying an additional 173,737 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 219.0% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 134,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,340,000 after buying an additional 92,505 shares in the last quarter.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

