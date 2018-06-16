Ostrum Asset Management Invests $273,000 in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock

Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,817 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Desjardins raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.5239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.