Ostrum Asset Management Purchases Shares of 6,328 Unum Group (UNM)

Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,291,000 after acquiring an additional 262,169 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,307,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,706,000 after acquiring an additional 175,429 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,316,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,273,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Unum Group to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Shares of UNM opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.12%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $244,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

