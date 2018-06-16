Ostrum Asset Management Takes $251,000 Position in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,986 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,027,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,931 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 174,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Centurylink by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Macquarie cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 41,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $797,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek bought 7,620,118 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,408,372.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centurylink opened at $18.02 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.77. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.