Ostrum Asset Management Takes Position in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge opened at $70.08 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Bunge had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $289,776.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,068 shares in the company, valued at $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

