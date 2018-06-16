Insider Buying: Otelco Inc (OTEL) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Director Norman C. Frost bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $14,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $95,547.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEL opened at $14.55 on Friday. Otelco Inc has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Otelco had a negative return on equity of 245.47% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEL. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otelco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 126,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otelco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Otelco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otelco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of Otelco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Otelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

