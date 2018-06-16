Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 6,316.88%. Otonomy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Otonomy by 2,178.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 722.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy traded down $0.05, hitting $4.00, on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 145,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,539. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

