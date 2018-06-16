Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 436,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy traded down $0.05, hitting $4.00, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 145,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,539. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.19.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,316.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

