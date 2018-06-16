Oxford Instruments (OXIG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OXIG. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,020 ($13.58) to GBX 1,070 ($14.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oxford Instruments to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.32) to GBX 845 ($11.25) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,050.63 ($13.99).

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 1,074 ($14.30) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 680 ($9.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,174 ($15.63).

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 54.20 ($0.72) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.57%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $3.70.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Gavin Hill purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.05 ($2,387.23). Insiders have acquired 268 shares of company stock worth $209,717 in the last quarter.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

