Oxford Metrics (OMG) Announces Earnings Results

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oxford Metrics had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.71%.

Shares of Oxford Metrics opened at GBX 78 ($1.04) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oxford Metrics has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 68.70 ($0.91).

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics plc provides analytics software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

