BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,824,793 Shares of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,553,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.83% of Paccar worth $1,823,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Paccar by 1,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,936,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,500 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Paccar in the 4th quarter worth about $80,152,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paccar in the 4th quarter worth about $52,026,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Paccar by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,111,000 after purchasing an additional 721,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Paccar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,417,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,826,000 after purchasing an additional 561,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 3,302,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,708. Paccar has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Paccar had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Paccar will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This is a boost from Paccar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Paccar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Paccar in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Paccar in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Paccar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

In other news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $846,930.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $644,571.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Paccar

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

