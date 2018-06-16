PACcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $250,987.00 (CRYPTO:$PAC)

PACcoin (CURRENCY:$PAC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on May 24th. PACcoin has a market capitalization of $25.92 million and approximately $250,987.00 worth of PACcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PACcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit.net, NiByx, CRYPTOPIA and CREX24. Over the last seven days, PACcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.03976690 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021506 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008736 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001510 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051160 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005332 BTC.

About PACcoin

PACcoin (CRYPTO:$PAC) is a Proof of Work (POW) and Proof of Service (POS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. PACcoin’s total supply is 4,448,743,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,926,761,526 coins. PACcoin’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PACcoin is /r/PACcoinOfficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PACcoin is paccoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paccoin is a Proof of Work and Proof of Service cryptocurrency currency. $PAC stands for Peoples Alternative Choice (Coin). Paccoin uses a Master-node system as a community Governance, which gives the coin development team its marching orders.”

PACcoin Coin Trading

PACcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CRYPTOPIA, YoBit.net, TRADESATOSHI, CyptoBridge, Cypto Hub, OCTAEX, CREX24, NiByx, COINEXCHANGE and BitexLIVE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PACcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PACcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PACcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

