Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.56. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 105.22% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 76.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 343.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

