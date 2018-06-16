Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 364,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 37,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,551,056.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 21,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $946,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

