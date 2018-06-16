Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack Sells 18,406 Shares

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 18,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $667,769.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,628.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PCRX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,305. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 281,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

