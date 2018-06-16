Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given a $34.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals opened at $37.65 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $26,449.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,345.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $26,136.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

