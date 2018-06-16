PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.73.

PACW opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 32.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from PacWest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

PacWest Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James Pieczynski sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $3,068,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $416,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,785. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

