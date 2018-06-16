Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,164 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of PacWest Bancorp worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In related news, insider James Pieczynski sold 60,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $3,068,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $60,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,785. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp traded down $0.28, hitting $53.97, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,450. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 32.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This is a boost from PacWest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

PacWest Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

