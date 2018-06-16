Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lessened by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn bought 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $323,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $66.83 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

