Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) CFO Sells $1,161,330.98 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.61, for a total transaction of $1,161,330.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $214.60 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $217.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.79 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,379,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,200 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $574,337,000 after acquiring an additional 860,117 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,864,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $197,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 848,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 843,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

