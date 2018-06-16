BidaskClub Downgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.73 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 121,030 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 544,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 194,385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

