Pandacoin (PND) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 41.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $1,549.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is digitalpandacoin.org. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

